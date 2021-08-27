Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Buys 1,024 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 388.3% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 105,980 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 359,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,640,000 after acquiring an additional 283,967 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $352,000. Institutional investors own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

NYSE CP opened at $71.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.70. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.