Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Sells 356 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FNDC. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 964.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDC stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.28. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a one year low of $28.94 and a one year high of $40.84.

