KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Announces Earnings Results

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 35.18%.

Shares of NYSE:KNOP opened at $17.69 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 12 month low of $11.30 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 104.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 32,213 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $6,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

