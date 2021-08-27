Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

DELL opened at $101.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.04. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.88 and a 1-year high of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DELL. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Dell Technologies to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.76.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,364,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total transaction of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.