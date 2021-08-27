Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE DUK opened at $104.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy has a 52 week low of $78.95 and a 52 week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

