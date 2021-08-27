Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $5,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $53,315,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,156,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 517,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,109,000 after buying an additional 221,771 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,707,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 3,508,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,110,000 after buying an additional 174,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $53.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.56. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $55.23.

