Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,331 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 7.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,850,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,305,000 after purchasing an additional 258,908 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $203,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth $222,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 44.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 16,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 17.2% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares during the period. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enbridge stock opened at $38.92 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

