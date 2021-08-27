Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 6,436 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 19.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises approximately 2.0% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.31 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

