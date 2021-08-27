Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 21,114 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of IVW opened at $77.16 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $77.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.84.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

