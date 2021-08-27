Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 7,406 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.44% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,641,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 135,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $273,000.

VOOV stock opened at $145.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.70 and a fifty-two week high of $147.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.68.

