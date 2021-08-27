iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Holdings Raised by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up about 1.1% of Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $6,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.32.

