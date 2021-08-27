Adshares (ADS) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.28 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $20.28 million and approximately $422,667.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Adshares coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00065032 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00009969 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016712 BTC.

Adshares Profile

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 15,611,585 coins. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Adshares’ official website is adshares.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is the first 100% decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the ultra-fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second – enough to support worldwide advertising network. More information can be found at https://adshares.net/. “

