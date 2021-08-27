Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $699.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will post sales of $699.72 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $704.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $694.90 million. Lazard reported sales of $569.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lazard.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.18 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

LAZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

LAZ opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $48.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Lazard’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

