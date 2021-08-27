Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC Buys 102 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,602 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 57,814 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,518,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of Visa by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 2,327 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 78,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,298,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 311,162 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $72,756,000 after buying an additional 42,459 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V opened at $230.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.68. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $449.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.08.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.