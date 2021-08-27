Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 120,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 53,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

IQLT stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.24. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $40.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.