Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 52 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 213.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth $32,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APD. Societe Generale raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Air Products and Chemicals to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.24.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $268.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $285.18.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

