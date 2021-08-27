High Note Wealth LLC Sells 304 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 279.4% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 31,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,217,000 after buying an additional 23,279 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock opened at $372.42 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $375.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.