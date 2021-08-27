Zacks: Brokerages Expect NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). NewAge posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.71 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NBEV. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NewAge stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.64 million, a PE ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in NewAge by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,782 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NewAge by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 29,307 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewAge by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 380,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,594 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NewAge by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 154,969 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NewAge by 249.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 215,293 shares during the period. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAge, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products.

