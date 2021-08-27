Gateway Advisory LLC Makes New $481,000 Investment in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $725,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $470,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.82.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $131.04 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

