Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, an increase of 400.7% from the July 29th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BRGGF opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.49. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.71.
About Bragg Gaming Group
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.