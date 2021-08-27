Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 200,800 shares, an increase of 400.7% from the July 29th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRGGF opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $205.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.49. Bragg Gaming Group has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.71.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence services including semantic search, machine learning, and natural language processing. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator; and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet.

