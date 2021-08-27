Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

SAFM stock opened at $193.21 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a twelve month low of $112.73 and a twelve month high of $197.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sanderson Farms stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 312.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.22% of Sanderson Farms worth $9,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

