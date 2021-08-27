Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $42.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $25.85 and a 1 year high of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.22.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.7183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.61%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKHYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from 32.00 to 33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

