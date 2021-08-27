Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 4,684.6% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BASA opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35. Basanite has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.12.
About Basanite
