Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, an increase of 4,684.6% from the July 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BASA opened at $0.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35. Basanite has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.12.

About Basanite

Basanite Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

