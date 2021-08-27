Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abbrea Capital LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $697,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,049,000 after buying an additional 56,338 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

NYSE DLR opened at $158.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a PE ratio of 88.75, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.69. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.65 and a 12-month high of $164.25.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

In related news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $47,679,186 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

