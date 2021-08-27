Cutler Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT)

Cutler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NASDAQ:IFFT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances accounts for 3.0% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,172.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 433.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $216,000.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.53. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

