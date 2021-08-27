Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,080,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,608,000 after purchasing an additional 123,172 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,752,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,412 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,189,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,800 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,342,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,934,000 after purchasing an additional 307,085 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,562,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,773,000 after acquiring an additional 315,953 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GDX opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.56. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.64 and a fifty-two week high of $43.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

