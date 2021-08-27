Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Posts Earnings Results

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $176.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.18. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $162.53 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.85%.

LANC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

