Cutler Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,438 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORRF opened at $23.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.78 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.99. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 14.14%. On average, analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

