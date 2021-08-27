Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 15.47%.

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pro-Dex has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pro-Dex stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 149.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.07% of Pro-Dex worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

