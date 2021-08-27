Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 195 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $221.47 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.33. The company has a market capitalization of $125.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

