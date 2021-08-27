Caleres, Inc. (CAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE CAL opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $909.20 million, a PE ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.67. Caleres has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The textile maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $638.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.10 million. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAL. TheStreet upgraded Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CL King upgraded Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Caleres news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,659 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $443,417.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 1,341 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $33,699.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,388,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,935 shares of company stock worth $1,084,705 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

