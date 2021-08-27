Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $125.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $354.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $104.50 and a fifty-two week high of $128.17.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

