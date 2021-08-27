Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 851 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.2% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 525 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 27.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 35.8% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,429.38, for a total value of $7,288,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,864,471.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 479,641 shares of company stock worth $361,854,852. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,842.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,866.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,670.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

