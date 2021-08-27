Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives C$54.92 Average PT from Analysts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.92.
HDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.
Shares of HDI stock opened at C$37.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$803.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.01. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$20.68 and a 1 year high of C$40.80.
Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
