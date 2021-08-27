Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) Receives C$54.92 Average PT from Analysts

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$54.92.

HDI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of HDI stock opened at C$37.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$803.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.01. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of C$20.68 and a 1 year high of C$40.80.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$415.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.96 million. Equities analysts predict that Hardwoods Distribution will post 3.5272371 earnings per share for the current year.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

