Brokerages Set QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) PT at $75.77

Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.77.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QTS shares. Truist downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securities downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:QTS opened at $77.91 on Friday. QTS Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $55.91 and a 52 week high of $78.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.65 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.65). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 1.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.