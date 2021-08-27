City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) CEO James Thomas Farrar Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CIO opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $16.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.17 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIO. Compass Point boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the second quarter worth $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

