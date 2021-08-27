Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $20.73 Million Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $20,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 32,989,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,563,861,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131,611 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Snowflake by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 32,221,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,649,000 after acquiring an additional 22,729,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Snowflake by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,747,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266,942 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,242,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,865 shares during the period. Finally, SALESFORCE.COM Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. now owns 4,985,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake stock opened at $305.26 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $263.83. The company has a market cap of $90.39 billion and a PE ratio of -80.33.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 41,134 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.14, for a total transaction of $10,165,856.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 898,649 shares of company stock valued at $230,031,273. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Snowflake from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price target for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.36.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

