Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,375,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,335 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $33,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,788,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 40.2% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 20,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.1% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. GP Brinson Investments LLC now owns 269,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPD. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

NYSE EPD opened at $21.97 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.28.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

