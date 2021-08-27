NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. William Blair upgraded NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.29.

NetApp stock opened at $86.15 on Thursday. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $91.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 20.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 207,923 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,012,000 after buying an additional 78,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in NetApp by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in NetApp by 749.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,414 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 90,361 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

