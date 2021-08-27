Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $50.58 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 439,900 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,580,000. Best Buy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 45.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 511,078 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 159,436 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 44.8% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $227,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE:BBY opened at $118.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.93 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.73, for a total value of $154,731.01. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,687.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,794 shares of company stock worth $10,632,809 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.