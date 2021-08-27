Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $338,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.95. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

