CX Institutional Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CX Institutional increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.35.

Shares of EL stock opened at $336.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $322.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.98 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.23 and a 1 year high of $340.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total value of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

