Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DOMO opened at $97.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 2.97. Domo has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $98.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on DOMO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

In other Domo news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,315.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Domo stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 842,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.66% of Domo worth $68,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 58.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

