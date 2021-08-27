Kinloch Capital LLC Takes $1.53 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 7,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $105.89 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $107.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.96.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

