Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.80.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

