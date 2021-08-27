Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$0.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$106 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $90.03 million.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $98.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $104.07.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 20.78% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 56.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

