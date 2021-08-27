Insider Buying: Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CEO Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 100,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NLTX stock opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.93. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 399.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

