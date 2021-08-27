Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 22.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 10.2% during the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 344,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,371,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 10.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 65,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra Technology alerts:

NYSEARCA:ROM opened at $110.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.67. ProShares Ultra Technology has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $112.10.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.