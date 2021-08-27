mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Short Interest Down 63.0% in August

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the July 29th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MCLDF stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. mCloud Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp. is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

