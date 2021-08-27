Kinloch Capital LLC Reduces Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Kinloch Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,817 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kinloch Capital LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.95. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.92 and a fifty-two week high of $60.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th.

